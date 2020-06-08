The Titan Games 2020 Results: Joe Thomas Dethroned by Matt Chan on Mount Olympus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Matt Chan dethroned former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas to become the Central region champion in the Titan Games.

Thomas had reeled off three straight victories on Mount Olympus but was unable to make it four in a row.

Chan and Thomas faced off on the season premiere. Chan appeared to have Thomas beat but had a momentary fumble with the Titan Relic and failed to lock it properly in position on the podium at the end of the course.

Monday's rematch was similarly dramatic.

Thomas utilized the same approach on Mount Olympus in his first three trials. He was content to conserve energy and potentially fall behind before using his NFL experience and 6'6" frame to make up ground on the Ball and Chain near the end.

This time around, Chan was up to the task and fended off Thomas' late comeback attempt.

On the women's side, Dani Speegle put on a dominant display against Jaime Seeman on Mount Olympus. Speegle built an early lead right out of the gate and didn't look back, while Seeman's struggles on Iron Ascent largely doomed her to defeat.

Speegle was equally impressive when she beat Chantae McMillan to earn the title of Titan. She's looking like a strong contender to be the last woman standing at the end of the season.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Monday's episode not only determined the Central region champion but also allowed three contestants a shot at redemption after falling short on Mount Olympus.

Nobody was probably looking more forward to the opportunity than boxing star Claressa Shields. Shields opened the season as the female Titan alongside Thomas, and she was dethroned by McMillan, her first challenger.

However, Shields failed to clear the first hurdle after finishing third in the night's opening event, Hammer Down.

With the Central region concluded, the Titan Games are moving on to the West region. Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and stuntwoman Jessie Graff, who competed on American Ninja Warrior, will start as the two Titans.

Related

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass used a Tankathon sim to decide the draft order. Pistons have the No. 1 pick ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLBPA to Reject MLB’s Offer

    Players to reject league’s 76-game proposal, but MLB is ‘increasingly likely to be played in 2020’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: MLBPA to Reject MLB’s Offer

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dalvin Cook to Hold Out

    Vikings Pro Bowl RB will not participate in any team-related activities until he receives a ‘reasonable’ deal (Schefter)

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dalvin Cook to Hold Out

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Text Thread with Top CBB Recruit

    2023 recruit Mikey Williams tells Taylor Rooks why he might break the mold and commit to a HBCU. Open for full convo 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Text Thread with Top CBB Recruit

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report