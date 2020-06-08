The Titan Games 2020 Results: Joe Thomas Dethroned by Matt Chan on Mount Olympus

David Richard/Associated Press

Matt Chan dethroned former Cleveland Browns star Joe Thomas to become the Central region champion in the Titan Games.

Thomas had reeled off three straight victories on Mount Olympus but was unable to make it four in a row.

Chan and Thomas faced off on the season premiere. Chan appeared to have Thomas beat but had a momentary fumble with the Titan Relic and failed to lock it properly in position on the podium at the end of the course.

Monday's rematch was similarly dramatic.

Thomas utilized the same approach on Mount Olympus in his first three trials. He was content to conserve energy and potentially fall behind before using his NFL experience and 6'6" frame to make up ground on the Ball and Chain near the end.

This time around, Chan was up to the task and fended off Thomas' late comeback attempt.

On the women's side, Dani Speegle put on a dominant display against Jaime Seeman on Mount Olympus. Speegle built an early lead right out of the gate and didn't look back, while Seeman's struggles on Iron Ascent largely doomed her to defeat.

Speegle was equally impressive when she beat Chantae McMillan to earn the title of Titan. She's looking like a strong contender to be the last woman standing at the end of the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monday's episode not only determined the Central region champion but also allowed three contestants a shot at redemption after falling short on Mount Olympus.

Nobody was probably looking more forward to the opportunity than boxing star Claressa Shields. Shields opened the season as the female Titan alongside Thomas, and she was dethroned by McMillan, her first challenger.

However, Shields failed to clear the first hurdle after finishing third in the night's opening event, Hammer Down.

With the Central region concluded, the Titan Games are moving on to the West region. Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz and stuntwoman Jessie Graff, who competed on American Ninja Warrior, will start as the two Titans.