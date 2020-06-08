Michael Irvin's Son Announces Transfer to FAU from Miami

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Irvin II, the son of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, announced he's transferring to Florida Atlantic after spending the past four seasons at Miami.

"After a number of discussions with my family, we believe that I have been granted an opportunity that I cant pass up," he wrote. "I have decided I will spend my last year playing College Football as an FAU Owl!"

Irvin had 11 receptions for 111 yards during his time with the Hurricanes.

He announced in March he was planning to leave the school to play out his final year of eligibility:

Attending Miami made sense for the 6'3" tight end. His father was a first-team All-American in 1986 and helped guide the program to a national championship in 1987.

However, his family name meant Irvin joined the Hurricanes with an added level of attention.

"Of course, there was a lot of extra pressure," he said to ESPN's Andrea Adelson in 2017. "I would have liked to have gone and seen a bunch more places, but some of them didn't offer me because they thought, 'Oh, he's going to Miami.' Everybody was telling me, 'Oh, we can't wait to see you at Miami.'"

Then-head coach Mark Richt suspended Irvin indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. Richt told reporters at the time he "just hasn't done what he's supposed to do off the field."

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native also missed nearly the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery for an MCL injury.

Willie Taggart is approaching his first season in charge of Florida Atlantic after replacing Lane Kiffin in December. The fact Taggart would pursue a graduate transfer speaks to his desire for immediate help at tight end.

Harrison Bryant was the Owls' leading receiver (65 receptions, 1,004 yards, seven touchdowns) en route to winning the John Mackey Award in 2019. The Cleveland Browns selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. FAU also lost John Raine, who entered the transfer portal in April before transferring to Northwestern.