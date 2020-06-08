Michael Thomas Donates $20K to Help Relieve $2M in New Orleans Medical Debt

Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas committed $20,000 to RIP Medical Debt, who will translate Thomas' donation into "relieving more than $2 million in outstanding medical debts for people struggling to make payments in the Greater New Orleans Area," Thomas' Athletes First agency announced Monday (h/t NOLA.com's Luke Johnson).

Johnson relayed Thomas' donation will help 1,025 people.

The 27-year-old has also been using his platform for other causes in recent months.

Last month, Thomas partnered with Raising Canes to provide 3,000 meals to Louisiana frontline hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year organized a video featuring Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and other prominent NFL stars demanding a better response from the league on police brutality and racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody May 25:

Thomas led all receivers with 149 catches for 1,725 yards last season. Overall, the Ohio State product has recorded 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns since the Saints took him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.