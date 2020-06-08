Eagles' Malik Jackson Doesn't Accept Drew Brees' Apology, Talks Week 14 Matchup

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson isn't buying the apology New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees offered after saying publicly last week that he would never agree with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination and police brutality.

"I don't accept his apology," Jackson told Jeff Skversky of ABC Philadelphia (h/t Mike Kaye of NJ.com). "I think he's only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there's a lot of black people."

Jackson added that he has Philly's Week 14 matchup with the Saints (Dec. 13) circled on his calendar.

"Definitely excited to play [Brees] this year," he said. "I'm going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don't get too wild with it, but I don't understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black."

Brees said during an interview with Yahoo Finance's Daniel Roberts on June 3 that he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country." Those comments came as protests are happening around the world in defiance of the disproportionate police brutality faced by the black community. On May 25, George Floyd was killed when since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him. Brees apologized for his remarks Wednesday and also responded to a Donald Trump tweet suggesting that he shouldn't have apologized: Some of Brees' teammates have forgiven him in the aftermath, including wideout Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara. Jackson was less inclined to believe in the sincerity of that apology.