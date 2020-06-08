Eagles' Malik Jackson Doesn't Accept Drew Brees' Apology, Talks Week 14 Matchup

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: Malik Jackson #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes his way to the bench against the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson isn't buying the apology New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees offered after saying publicly last week that he would never agree with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination and police brutality. 

"I don't accept his apology," Jackson told Jeff Skversky of ABC Philadelphia (h/t Mike Kaye of NJ.com). "I think he's only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there's a lot of black people."

Jackson added that he has Philly's Week 14 matchup with the Saints (Dec. 13) circled on his calendar. 

"Definitely excited to play [Brees] this year," he said. "I'm going to have a lot to say. Hopefully, I don't get too wild with it, but I don't understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black."

