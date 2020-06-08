Henry Cejudo Says He'd Unretire to Fight UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

If Henry Cejudo ever unretires and returns to the UFC, he will do so with the intention of securing a third title.

And the man he has in his crosshairs is featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"I've done everything in MMA. I'm satisfied with my career," he told TMZ Sports. "There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning ... it would be Alexander Volkanovski."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.