Henry Cejudo Says He'd Unretire to Fight UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 09: Henry Cejudo (L) of the United States talks with TV personality Joe Rogan (R) after defeating Dominick Cruz (not pictured) of the United States in the bantamweight title fight against during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

If Henry Cejudo ever unretires and returns to the UFC, he will do so with the intention of securing a third title.

And the man he has in his crosshairs is featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"I've done everything in MMA. I'm satisfied with my career," he told TMZ Sports. "There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning ... it would be Alexander Volkanovski."

                  

