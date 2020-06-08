Rockets Rumors: 'Rumblings' Daryl Morey's 'Job Status Could Be in Jeopardy'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - JULY 26: General Manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets talk to the media during the Houston Rockets Introductory Press Conference on July 26, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly expected to retain general manager Daryl Morey despite speculation his job could be in jeopardy. 

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported owner Tilman Fertitta has not "wavered" on retaining Morey, who has several years remaining in his contract.

Morey's job has been the subject of speculation since he tweeted support for the people of Hong Kong in October 2019, jeopardizing the Rockets' and NBA's relationship with China.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Playoffs Are a High Stakes Game for LeBron

    King James isn't ready to relinquish his title of best player in basketball 🐐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Playoffs Are a High Stakes Game for LeBron

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    D'Antoni Feels Some NBA Players Will Play Better w/o Fans' Pressure

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    D'Antoni Feels Some NBA Players Will Play Better w/o Fans' Pressure

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Thibodeau Would Be Interested in Rockets HC Job Despite Knicks Buzz

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Thibodeau Would Be Interested in Rockets HC Job Despite Knicks Buzz

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report