Rockets Rumors: 'Rumblings' Daryl Morey's 'Job Status Could Be in Jeopardy'

The Houston Rockets are reportedly expected to retain general manager Daryl Morey despite speculation his job could be in jeopardy.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported owner Tilman Fertitta has not "wavered" on retaining Morey, who has several years remaining in his contract.

Morey's job has been the subject of speculation since he tweeted support for the people of Hong Kong in October 2019, jeopardizing the Rockets' and NBA's relationship with China.

