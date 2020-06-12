2020 NBA Playoffs: Final Seeding and Round-by-Round Predictions

2 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1 Bucks vs. 8 Nets

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving officially not coming back this season, the Bucks should feast on the Nets in this opening-round matchup.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen are good enough to make for some competitive games, but the Bucks and their NBA-best record are ultimately too powerful on both ends of the ball.

Like the Bucks' first-round series against the Detroit Pistons last season, expect a sweep. But also expect a much better Brooklyn team to challenge Milwaukee for the best team in the East next season.

Result: Bucks in 4

2 Raptors vs. 7 Magic

A repeat of last year's opening round, the Raptors and Magic once again do battle while maintaining the same seeds.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic suspects that the Magic will be "ultra-cautious" and not play Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu when the season resumes. Isaac would be the Magic's best chance at slowing down Pascal Siakam.

While the Magic stole the opening game from the Raptors last year, this Toronto squad is even better defensively from the team that won the title. If Orlando is without Isaac, expect a sweep.

Result: Raptors in 4

3 Celtics vs. 6 Pacers

Victor Oladipo was just starting to look like himself when the NBA went on hiatus, and the Pacers have more help around him than ever.

Indiana will look to dominate the paint with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, meaning Jayson Tatum will be forced to defend one of the Pacers' premier bigs if Boston goes with its traditional starting lineup.

While Indiana has the advantage inside, the Celtics have too much talent in the backcourt and on the wing. One of just three NBA teams to rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating, Boston should ultimately move on in what should be a competitive series.

Results: Celtics in 6

4 Heat vs. 5 Sixers

Two of the slower, more physical teams in the NBA, the Heat and Sixers will play the most entertaining first-round series of all.

Both teams were terrific at home this season and well below .500 on the road, so playing at a neutral site will ensure the best team will win.

The Sixers have the better overall roster, and Ben Simmons looks to have put on significant muscle the past few months. Joel Embiid could be a tough cover for the 6'9" Bam Adebayo, and Al Horford brings the experience of 11 prior playoff trips despite his disappointing season.

Jimmy Butler should do his best to get into the heads of Simmons and Embiid, reminding them who carried the Sixers in the playoffs last year. While Miami could be considered the favorites, Philly is built for the postseason with its big, physical, slow-it-down style of play.

Result: Sixers in 7