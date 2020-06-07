Report: U.S. Soccer Considering Repealing Ban on Kneeling During National Anthem

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation's board of directors will hold a conference call Tuesday to discuss possibly lifting a mandate directing players to stand for the national anthem, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

"If the board votes to repeal the policy, it would take effect immediately, but it would still have to be voted on at the next annual general meeting, scheduled to take place in February or March of next year," Carlisle wrote. "At that point, the National Council could either back the repeal or vote to keep the policy in place."

Beginning in August 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested during the national anthem prior to NFL games.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

He initially remained seated on the bench before kneeling instead while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played.

U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe began kneeling prior National Women's Soccer League matches, as well as a pair of USWNT fixtures.

Rapinoe told American Soccer Now's John D. Halloran her demonstration was "very intentional" and "a little nod to Kaepernick and everything that he's standing for right now."

U.S. Soccer responded by passing a bylaw in March 2017 that required players and staff to "stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented." Rapinoe indicated she'd abide by the new policy.

In light of George Floyd's killing and ongoing demonstrations across the country, people have begun to approach Kaepernick's protest with a different frame of mind, however. He wasn't the first notable person to call attention to the issue of police brutality but brought wide visibility to the cause.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted fault in not embracing the movement years ago.

Following Tuesday's meeting, Carlisle reported the USSF board of directors is expected to conduct a formal vote on its anthem policy Friday.