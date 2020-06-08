NXT TakeOver In Your House Results: Matches That Must Be Booked in 2020

2 of 5

Keith Lee has been utterly dominant since winning the NXT North American Championship in January.

Damian Priest, Dominik Dijakovic and Johnny Gargano are just a few of the celebrated opponents who have fallen at the feet of The Limitless One.

However, none of them have entered an NXT ring with the ferocity, tenacity and complete disregard for their opponent like Karrion Kross.

Led by Scarlett, he has wasted little time earning a reputation as a killer in the men's division. It was one thing to obliterate an enhancement talent and manhandle the massive Bronson Reed, but it was another one entirely to rout Tomasso Ciampa in the manner in which he did at TakeOver: In Your House.

A showdown between two Grade-A hosses like Lee and Kross over a North American Championship that has been at the center of its fair share of superb matches would elevate the title while also presumably giving Kross his first taste of gold with the win.

The credibility he would acquire would be equally appealing for both the performer and NXT management.

Above all else, it keeps Kross strong and prepares him for the world title scene without risking a heel vs. heel title showdown with Cole just yet.