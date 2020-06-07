NBA Reportedly to Hold 'Transaction Window' for Free Agents in Season Restart

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

There still remains some uncertainty about exactly how the NBA's 22-team format to finish the 2019-20 season will play out when it comes to roster spots and transactions, but squads will reportedly have the opportunity to add free agents.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported as much, noting there will be a "transaction window" for teams looking to fill open roster spots. He pointed out even those teams who were not invited to Orlando, Florida, to finish the season will have the opportunity to sign players in the window.

This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks reported Saturday on potential roster moves available to teams.

According to that report, the league and its teams are discussing how to replace injured players or anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Eligible replacement players will likely come from a pool of players who were in the G League or on NBA contracts at some point this season, ruling out unsigned players like Jamal Crawford or international players.

The 22-team format will feature the top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conference standings as well as those who were within six games of the final playoff spot. Those teams will play eight regular-season games each starting on July 31, and there will be a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed in each conference if necessary.

After that, the traditional 16-team playoffs with best-of-seven series will start until a champion is crowned.

The play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed will only come into play if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the postseason following the eight regular-season games.