NASCAR at Atlanta 2020 Results: Kevin Harvick Holds Off Kyle Busch for Win

Kevin Harvick won the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, taking control of the race down the stretch to claim his 51st career win.

He held off Kyle Busch, who finished second, and Martin Truex Jr., who finished third after winning the first two stages. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

According to ESPN's Ryan McGee, Harvick now ranks 12th all-time in Cup Series wins, just three behind 11th-placed Lee Petty.

After the win, Harvick paid tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt:

"First win came for me here in Atlanta, and this is just a race track I've taken a liking to," Harvick said after the race on the Fox broadcast. "You always come back and have those memories. And now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. And to be able to come here and do that with wins and to go to Victory Lane is pretty special."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Jimmie Johnson (five) and Kurt Busch (three) are the only active drivers with as many wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway as Harvick.

Before the race, NASCAR drivers released a video talking about the protests happening around the United States and the world regarding racial discrimination and police brutality against the black community.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps also addressed the drivers:

As Jeff Gluck of The Athletic tweeted, "For NASCAR, racing in the heart of the South, with all its history and stereotypes, that was an important moment."

