Zack Ryder Says WWE Requested to Use His Pool for Otis, Mandy Rose Segment

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Matt Cardona, better known for his time in WWE as Zack Ryder before being fired this year, said the company contacted his girlfriend, NXT superstar Chelsea Green, and asked if they could use his pool for a segment featuring Otis and Mandy Rose.

Cardona told the story on his Major Wrestling Figure podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.):

"I'm sitting by the pool with Chelsea, and she has a weird look on her face. She's checking her phone, and I'm like, 'Babe, what's up?' She's like, 'Uh, someone from WWE asked me if Otis, Mandy Rose, and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for SmackDown.' I was shaking in anger. Shaking in anger. You fired me, but you want to use my pool?

"I had a tweet sent, and I say this sometimes, 'Don't press send.' [Laughs] It was a 'Don't press send' tweet. I was just very, like, 'You fired me, but you want to use my pool a couple weeks later?' ... I was pissed. The fact is they didn't even ask me, they asked her!"

Cardona lives near the WWE Performance Center, where all shows have been taped for the last few months.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

WWE wound up finding a different pool, which was likely being used for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High parody segment they ran last month.

Cardona was one of several WWE employees let go as the company cut costs because of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been with WWE since 2005.