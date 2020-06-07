Conor McGregor Announces Retirement for 3rd Time in Career After UFC 250

John Locher/Associated Press

For the third time in four years, Conor McGregor has publicly declared his intention to retire from mixed martial arts.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," McGregor tweeted early Sunday morning, just after UFC 250. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

McGregor previously retired in March 2016 and April 2019. The first retirement lasted all of four months before he was in the Octagon against Nate Diaz. The second was part of protracted negotiations for McGregor's return to the UFC after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He came back to face Donald Cerrone in January at UFC 246.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.