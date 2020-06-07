UFC 250 Results: Amanda Nunes Win, Cody Garbrandt Knockout Highlight Main Card

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes further cemented her legacy as the best fighter in women's MMA history with a dominant decision victory over Felicia Spencer in the main event from Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fighting for just the second time in the featherweight division, Nunes put on a shockingly complete performance. She not only dominated the striking but also held a complete advantage in the clinch and on the ground.

Spencer had few answers for the champion's speed, power and aggression. The only thing keeping Fenom in the fight was a toughness that allowed her to keep moving forward despite taking escalating punishment in every round.

The win not only was the most comprehensive performance of the two-division champion's career but also put her in the history books once again:

Nunes continues to somehow show improvement even as she holds two belts and has fought the best the sport has to offer.

The dominant performance was just the exclamation mark on a fun night of fights. The bantamweight division was in the spotlight and didn't fail to provide some clarity in the title picture. Here's a look at the complete results and a closer look at how the main card went down.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of Round 2

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:28 of Round 1

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sean O'Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO at 1:54 of Round 1

Prelims

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO at 1:14 of Round 1

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO at 1:10 of Round 2

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO at 4:06 of Round 1

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of Round 1

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao

Buzzer. Beater.

There hasn't been a more perfectly timed knockout at the horn than the one former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt unleashed on Raphael Assuncao as the second round came to an end.

No Love—who had lost three consecutive fights by knockout—looked like the Garbrandt that was a champion as he calmly picked Assuncao apart before landing the massive right hand that ended the fight.

Garbrandt has experienced the highest of highs you can see as a fighter and the lows of a three-fight losing streak. However, it appears that he has put in the work to once again be a threat in the bantamweight division.

Given the performance of Aljamain Sterling earlier in the night, it was going to be hard for No Love to one-up him. However, he did just about everything he could have to do just that. He should be getting another high-profile fight in short order and could be back in line for another title shot with one more win.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

The stakes were high as Sterling and Cory Sandhagen engaged in the de facto co-main event with a presumed No. 1 contender spot in the division on the line. Sterling wasted no time in claiming the spotlight for himself with a rear-naked choke.

Sterling applied the pressure early, caught a kick and parlayed that into a body triangle and took the back of Sandhagen. From there, it was only a matter of time before he worked his magic and locked in the choke that drew the tap from his opponent.

While the bantamweight division is up for grabs right now after the retirement of Henry Cejudo, the division has plenty of fun contenders. Sterling just threw down the gauntlet for the rest of the division by taking under 90 seconds to dispatch his opponent.

For Sandhagen, this will be a crucial crossroads in his career. This is his first loss in the UFC after starting 5-0.

Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are likely to fight for the championship in the division right now, but Sterling should be the one waiting for the winner of that fight.

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

If you're going to beat Neil Magny, you have to do it early. Anthony Rocco Martin found that out the hard way as he took the first round on one judge's scorecard but couldn't get anything going after that.

The two didn't put on a fight that would be considered for Fight of the Night honors, but it was a back-and-forth affair where the 30-27 scores didn't quite capture how close the fight was. However, Magny did have the most clear-cut round, as he held a clear advantage in the third.

Magny doesn't always use his reach advantage to the best of his abilities, but he did put in some work with his striking at range in this one.

As Jason Floyd noted, Magny's volume was a deciding factor in the fight:

Magny now has back-to-back wins and has won four of his last five fights. His status as a tough out in the welterweight division is cemented, although this fight didn't really reveal anything new that we didn't already know about the 32-year-old.

Sean O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland

"Suga" Sean O'Malley has been the recipient of a lot of hype in his early UFC career. He did nothing to take away from that with his first-round knockout of Eddie Wineland to kick off the main card.

O'Malley is known for his striking and showcased it with a perfect straight right off an uppercut feint. Suga exuded confidence not only with the punch itself but also with the walk-off as Wineland crumbled to the mat.

The 25-year-old is making up for lost time. He spent two years outside of the cage because of testing positive for banned substances by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Since then, he has come back to extend his unbeaten record to 12-0 with his last two wins coming by way of knockout.

On a night with a lot of future title challengers and a former champion in the bantamweight division, O'Malley stood out with his highlight-reel-worthy finish over a former WEC champion in Wineland.