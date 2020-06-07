UFC 250: Complete Results, Highlights and Biggest Winners

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC 250 was chock full of important fights and Amanda Nunes wasn't the only one who came out and made a statement.

The Lioness has to be considered the biggest winner of the night. She already sits atop two different weight classes but she became the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold and defend both straps.

Not only did she enter the record books once more but she did it in a way that few saw coming. Fighting for just the second time in the featherweight division she was the physically superior fighter wherever the fight went.

She employed much more grappling than fans are used to seeing from the fearsome striker. The result was the most complete performance she has turned in to date and an emphatic statement that there might not be anyone in the game who is able to catch her right now.

Outside of the main event it was specifically a big night for the bantamweight division. One of the two divisions that Henry Cejudo has left without a champion had plenty of talent step up and make a statement that they should be in consideration.

Here's a look at the complete results from Vegas and a look back at some of the biggest winners and highlights from the evening.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44 x2, 50-45)

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via KO at 4:59 of Round 2

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:28 of Round 1

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Sean O'Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO at 1:54 of Round 1

Prelims

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO at 1:14 of Round 1

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO at 1:10 of Round 2

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO at 4:06 of Round 1

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:20 of Round 1

Cody Garbrandt Announces He's Back with Buzzer Beating Knockout

A lot of people may have written off Cody Garbrandt after three consecutive knockout losses but the former champion silenced those doubts with one of the biggest right hands you'll ever see. With no time left in the round Garbrandt unleashed a hellish right hand that floored Assuncao right at the horn.

Perhaps even more encouraging than the actual knockout punch was all of the work that went into the fight before the final blow. Where Garbrandt has got himself into trouble by fighting emotionally and engaging in brawls he was cool and calculated throughout the exchanges in this one.

Garbrandt has become a bit of a forgotten commodity in the division. While it's understandable given his losing streak he reminded fans why he was one of the fastest rising prospects of all-time and a champion at 25 years old.

If he can continue to show that he can keep his emotions in check while unleashing more technical striking he could return to title-challenging status.

Aljamain Sterling Earns No. 1 Contender Spot with Submission

There was a good argument to be made that the bantamweight fight between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen was the most important fight on the card. With Henry Cejudo retiring this could have easily been a fight for the vacant bantamweight title.

Instead, Sterling will have to be happy with the fact that his 88-second submission victory stood out as one of the most dominant performances of the night and should have him in line for the next title shot.

Sterling wasted not time in getting after his opponent as he looked to close the distance early. He caught a kick from Sandhagen and that was the beginning of the end. He eventually took the 28-year-old's back and worked his way to the rear-naked choke where he ended his opponent's night early.

A matchup between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan is presumably the fight that will take place for the championship but Sterling confirmed that he should be the next in line.

Sean O'Malley Continues Hype with First-Round KO

Eddie Wineland never stood a chance. Sean O'Malley has been hailed as a future star in the UFC and he lived up to expectations with his performance to kick off the main card.

Facing a former WEC champion who has seen some of the top names in the division in Eddie Wineland, O'Malley looked comfortable and confident engaging him in a striking battle. In just under two minutes he found the perfect strike to end the match.

Using his right hand to feint the uppercut and switch to a perfect straight right O'Malley showcased nuanced striking while flooring his opponent and scoring the walk-off win.

O'Malley was put in a position to showcase his talent and did exactly what he was supposed to do with a highlight-reel knockout.

Ian Heinisch Snaps Two-Fight Losing Streak

Ian Heinisch needed a win in the worst way coming into Saturday night and Geral Meerschaert presented a dangerous threat on the ground.

The solution?

Score the quickest finish of his career on the feet:

Heinisch landed a flush right hand that floored his opponent and followed up with strikes on the ground to pick up his first finish in the UFC. After earning a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series with a knockout but hasn't flashed that power since joining the organization.

He got off to a strong start with decision wins over Cezar Ferreira and Antonio Carlos Junior before dropping decisions to Derek Brunson and Omari Akhmedov.

Not only did Heinisch get his win but he did it with flair and revived some of that hype that was extinguished in the two losses.

Alex Perez Scores Leg Kick TKO

Leg kick TKO's aren't all that common but Alex Perez scored the second one in as many UFC events with his finish of Jussier Formiga:

Perez went to work carving up Formiga with the kicks from the jump and it didn't take long for them to take a toll. Formiga was limping early and was collapsed from them before the first round was up.

It's the third win in a row for Perez and his most high-profile win to date. While the fight was stuck on the early prelims it was still a win over the No. 4-ranked fighter in his division.

That's making the best of a bad spot on a card.