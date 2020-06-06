Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell Joins March in Remembrance of Breonna Taylor

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 6, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell, right, handles the ball around the defense of New Orleans Pelicans' Frank Jackson in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell marched in remembrance of Breonna Taylor on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment by police, who were serving a no-knock search warrant for a narcotics investigation last March, per Kay Jones, Carma Hassan and Leah Asmelash of CNN.com.

"Taylor's mother, in a wrongful death lawsuit filed [in April] against the three police officers involved, argues that the officers should have called off their search of Taylor's apartment because a suspect police were looking for had already been arrested by other officers executing a warrant at a separate location," the trio wrote.

Taylor, a certified EMT, was 26 years old.

Protests have been ongoing worldwide following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin—who has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter—kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

The protests against racial inequality and police brutality have been sparked by the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and other black people who have been killed.

Russell is one of many athletes and coaches who have protested in recent days.    

