Stephen Curry During Palo Alto Protest: 'Donald Trump Has Got to Go'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands for the Canadian National Anthem before their game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on March 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry sent a message to President Donald Trump during Saturday's peaceful protest in Palo Alto, California.

Curry and his fellow protesters were chanting, "Donald Trump has got to go," as they were marching down the street:

Curry has been outspoken in his displeasure with Trump's presidency. The two-time NBA MVP told reporters in September 2017 he didn't want to visit the White House and celebrate Golden State's championship to send a message, saying, "That we don't stand for basically what our president hasthe things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it."

Trump responded on Twitter, telling Curry the offer to visit the White House has been rescinded. 

As protests continue around the world after the May 25 killing of 49-year-old black man George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin—who has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter—Curry and some of his Warriors teammates have been active in the fight against systemic racism.

Juan Toscano Anderson organized a protest in Oakland on Wednesday that Curry, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson and Damion Lee attended.

