Ranking the NBA's Top 60-Point Games Ever

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Editor's Note: This is Part 1 of a two-part miniseries celebrating the NBA's greatest individual scoring outputs of all time. Hit the Bleacher Report app to share your own list of all-time games in the 60s, and check back next week when Greg Swartz ranks every game 70 points and higher.

A 60-point game is a rarity in the NBA. Only 24 players in the history of the league have scored between 60 and 69 points in the regular and postseason, with nearly half of all such instances accomplished by Wilt Chamberlain.

Not all 60-point games are created equal, of course.

Efficiency matters, as does contributing to the box score in other areas besides scoring. The significance of the game matters as well.

For this list, 63 60-point games have been narrowed down and ranked based on the following categories: