UFC 250 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Nunes vs. Spencer

The UFC 250 fight card features two-division champion Amanda Nunes, Felicia Spencer, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao in an event set to go down at the UFC's Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

The main event is Nunes' first attempt at defending the featherweight title she earned against Cris Cyborg in December 2018. Her last two fights have been to defend her bantamweight championship as she continues the best career in women's MMA to date.

The night will also be important for the men's bantamweight division. Garbrandt is looking to bounce back after a three-fight skid that includes two losses to T.J. Dillashaw. Cory Sandhagen and Aljamain Sterling also square off in what could amount to a title eliminator.

Overall, it's a fun night of fights with some close matchups that will shape the future of their respective weight classes. Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds and the biggest questions that will be answered by the end of the night.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Biggest Questions

Can Nunes Be Just as Dominant at Featherweight?

This question might seem basic at face value. Nunes already mowed through the most dominant women's featherweight of all time in Cris Cyborg.

The 51-second knockout only answered the question of whether her prodigious power transfers at the heavier weight class. It clearly does. But it didn't actually give us a chance to see how Nunes can handle herself at the heavier weight when an opponent survives her first barrage.

That's a question we will likely see play out when she faces Spencer. The 29-year-old has displayed toughness in the cage by going three rounds with Cyborg in her only loss and has walked through some punishment in her wins.

If Spencer can weather the early storm, then we enter some uncharted territory for The Lioness. She is far from a natural featherweight and has only fought in the division once in her UFC career.

Spencer's style lends itself to taking advantage of the size disparity. She's a natural featherweight who has also made appearances at lightweight, and Spencer will make Nunes carry her weight in the clinch while trying to drag her to the mat.

Nunes has defended 80 percent of the takedowns attempted against her in her UFC career. Spencer isn't a particularly effective takedown artist with just a 16 percent success rate, but she still attempted eight against Cyborg despite not landing one of them.

Nunes has taken down every challenge put in front of her. From Ronda Rousey to Meisha Tate to Cyborg, she's defeated a who's who of opponents. On paper, Spencer doesn't measure up to those names, but she does bring different challenges to the table.

Prediction: Nunes via second-round TKO

Which Bantamweight Will Emerge as the Biggest Winner?

If you're a fan of the bantamweight division, this card is a dream.

Garbrandt's return to the Octagon against a longtime contender in Raphael Assuncao is fascinating. Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen could arguably be the main event as a fight for the vacant bantamweight title, and Sean O'Malley and Cody Stamann could be in the title picture sooner rather than later.

So with all of these names in the same division fighting in close proximity, it is going to be the rare opportunity to compare the fighters side-by-side.

Stamann will need to put up the best performance to get noticed. His fight takes place on the televised prelims, and he will get a tough veteran in Brian Kelleher. Stamann has yet to finish a fight in the UFC, so he's going to need to break that trend if he really wants to make an impression.

O'Malley kicks off the main card against Eddie Wineland in a match that appears to be tailor-made for the dynamic prospect to show off his skills. O'Malley is a unique striker who attacks from a variety of angles and has knockout power. Wineland is a wily vet who is far beyond his prime.

Sterling and Sandhagen presents a classic grappler vs. striker matchup. The Funk Master is a dangerous submission artist, and Sandhagen has shown the ability to pick opponents apart from the outside. Both are on big winning streaks and have a case to fight for the belt right now, so a win will solidify the case for either.

Garbrandt and Assuncao come in as the co-main event. No Love's career has seen a fascinating trajectory. He experienced a meteoric rise to the championship, winning it just 11 fights into his UFC career and looking like a future superstar.

Then came T.J. Dillashaw and back-to-back knockout losses followed by another loss to Pedro Munhoz. In those losses, Garbrandt made the mistake of getting drawn into a firefight when he was winning the technical exchanges.

The losses have led to critics rightfully wondering if Garbrandt's chin is already shot. However, his issues have arguably been strategic in nature and can be fixed. Assuncao won't be an easy test. He's an experienced veteran who has been a mainstay in the top 10 for years and has wins over Dillashaw, Sterling and Marlon Moraes.

Prediction: Garbrandt via second-round TKO; Sandhagen via decision; O'Malley via third-round TKO; Stamann via decision