Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka Headline Field for 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and a host of other major winners will take part in the PGA Tour's return to action at the Charles Schwab Challenge, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

The tournament, which is slated for Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, will end a three-month suspension of PGA Tour play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour held the first day of the Players' Championship on Thursday, March 12 with fans in attendance at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. However, as sports leagues shut their doors around them, the PGA Tour did the same by canceling the remainder of the tournament and suspending play.

The PGA Tour is ready to return, however, and a star-studded field will take part. Other golfers scheduled to play include Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Justin Thomas. A total of 148 golfers are scheduled to tee off on Thursday.

Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood are the only four golfers ranked in the top 20 who will not participate, per Harig.

Only a few pros have played competitive golf recently, with Mickelson and Woods taking part in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity on May 24 alongside Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Furthermore, McIlroy and Johnson beat Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a May 17 skins match.

No fans will be allowed at this event. Players and caddies can take charter flights to Texas and stay at designated hotels, per Harig. COVID-19 testing will also take place.

The Charles Schwab Challenge kicks off the remainder of a revised 2020 PGA Tour schedule, which has included canceled and postponed events due to COVID-19. Of note, the Open Championship has been canceled, and the remaining three majors have been moved. The PGA Championship is scheduled for August, the U.S Open for September and the Masters for November.

The RBC Heritage is up next after the Charles Schwab Challenge, which Kevin Na won last year. He'll be back and looking to defend his title.