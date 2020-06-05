Amanda Nunes, Felicia Spencer Make Weight for UFC 250 Featherweight Title Fight

Handout/Getty Images

The main event at UFC 250 is cleared for action after both Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer made weight on Friday.

Nunes weighed in at 145 pounds, while Spencer came in at 144.5 pounds

Saturday will mark the first fight for Nunes since defeating Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision at UFC 245 last December. Nunes will also be defending her featherweight title for the first time after her last two bouts saw her retain the bantamweight championship.

Nunes (19-4) hasn't lost a fight since 2014 when Cat Zingano earned a technical knockout over the Brazilian MMA star. Since then, Nunes has won 10 straight bouts and earned two titles.

Even before her bantamweight defense against de Randamie, Nunes was set on making UFC history by becoming the first athlete to successfully defend titles in multiple weight classes.

"I want to keep doing things nobody has seen before," Nunes told ESPN's Ariel Helwani ahead of UFC 245. "I want to be the first one to defend the two belts."

After Nunes called her shot, now she has the opportunity to complete her mission.

Standing in her way is Spencer (8-1), a Canadian-born taekwondo and jiu-jitsu black belt who is looking to take the featherweight title less than a year after falling to former champ Cris Cyborg by unanimous decision. Cyborg's victory was her first following a failed title defense against Nunes.

Spencer is coming off a TKO against Zarah Fairn at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo on February 29.

Nunes is currently the heavy favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook, at -650 (bet $650 to win $100), while Spencer is +475 (bet $100 to win $475) to take the title. Nunes is also -155 to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification—the favored outcome by far.

Saturday's co-main event has also received the go-ahead with Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao each weighing in at 136 pounds.