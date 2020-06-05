Bulls' Zach LaVine Speaks at Seattle Rally, Encourages Voting in 2020 Election

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and guard Jewell Loyd and a host of other Washington state basketball talents appeared at a rally addressing race and social justice in Seattle on Thursday, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.

The list also included NBA free-agent shooting guard Jamal Crawford, NBA free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas, retired NBA center Spencer Hawes and ex-NBA shooting guard (and current Garfield High School boys basketball coach) Brandon Roy. Washington assistant men's basketball coach Will Conroy organized the rally, per Allen.

LaVine's message to the attendees was to go out and vote, particularly in the 2020 presidential election between presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

LaVine, a Seattle area native, also shared his experiences growing up in Washington state with a white mother and black father:

"We're going to need everybody to be in this together. I come from a household where my mom is white and my dad is black, and obviously, I see it on both sides. I grew up where I was sometimes too light for the black kids and I act too black for the white kids, so it affects on both sides. We need to continue to share the right message, go out there, fight for each other, and just be together."

Stewart also shared some words:

Stewart, who has won two gold medals at the FIBA Women's World Basketball Cup and gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics while representing Team USA, denounced racism in present-day America but expressed hope for a brighter future.

"I'm disappointed in the country that I represent with USA Basketball and the country that still has racism, and racism is a big problem in our country," she said. "And I have some hope and inspiration from what we've been doing this past week as far as standing together as a country."

Loyd, who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft, said a few words after Stewart:

She also shared a story about a conversation with her father, Calvin, who said that his biggest success in life was seeing his children—and himself, as well—live past 25 years old:

"That kind of broke my heart because that can't be the only success that the black community knows and understands and sees. There's so much more that we have to give as human beings, and that's what we are: We're human beings; we're not just black people. And we have hearts, and we have potential, and we need opportunity, and we need a chance."

The Seattle rally was among the many protests, marches and rallies that have occurred nationwide (and now worldwide) for the past 10 days following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.