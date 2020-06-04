Luke Kuechly Joins Panthers as Pro Scout After Retiring from NFL at 28

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker and seven-time Pro Bowler Luke Kuechly will stick with the organization as a pro scout after retiring following the 2019 NFL season.

Bill Voth of panthers.com caught up with Kuechly, who discussed the parameters of his new role.

"During the season, it'll be player evaluation and then advance scouting stuff. So if we play a team next week, we've got to get everything set up and ready to go, so when the coaches come in on Monday, they're not starting from square one," he said.

He provided more detail about what he'll be looking for on tape:

"You were always looking at schemes and tendencies and where you think a team is going to attack you on the defensive side of the ball. "I think it'll be different in the sense that we're not necessarily looking for scheme as we are players. Are the players good? What's their skillset? What are they good at? What are they not good at?