Adam Silver Doesn't Believe Positive COVID-19 Test Will End NBA Team's Season

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA's 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doesn't foresee a hypothetical positive test ending a team's season when the league resumes action at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on July 31.

Uproxx's Robby Kalland transcribed Silver's full comments from an appearance on TNT's Inside the NBA:

"The answer is we don't believe we would need to. We've been dealing with a group of our experts plus public health authorities down in Florida now. The view is that if we are testing every day, and we are able to trace in essence the contacts that player has had, we're able to in essence contain that player and separate him from his team, and we're continuing to test every day, the belief is we would not have to shut down if a single player tested positive."

Silver also addressed how higher-risk populations will be treated:

The NBA's Board of Governor approved a return-to-play plan earlier Thursday:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The league-best 53-12 Milwaukee Bucks, Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers and reigning champion Toronto Raptors headline the 22-team field that will be participating in this season's altered conclusion:

After Gobert's positive test, teammate Donovan Mitchell as well as several other players and coaches tested positive throughout the league.