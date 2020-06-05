NXT TakeOver: In Your House Should Trigger End of Undisputed Era's Dominant Run

Credit: WWE.com

Should Velveteen Dream succeed in dethroning Adam Cole as NXT champion at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it would be the perfect opportunity to wind down Undisputed Era's historic run on WWE's developmental brand.

With NXT's transition to USA Network last September, many fans wondered if the traditional pipeline from Full Sail University to Raw and SmackDown was shifting. To some extent, that has proved true.

Charlotte Flair is the NXT women's champion, Finn Balor is a member of the NXT roster, and the pair of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have probably stayed far longer than they would've before.

Having said that, the hierarchy largely remains the same.

Matt Riddle is moving on to SmackDown, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc's Robert Gunier) reported Dominik Dijakovic looks headed to Raw. At a certain point, it's time for some wrestlers to move on.

As a collective unit, Undisputed Era have largely achieved everything they can in the yellow-and-black brand.

Cole has held his title belt for more than a calendar and is the longest-reigning NXT champion ever.

At various points, the stable also held the NXT North American (Cole and Roderick Strong) and tag team championships (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). The quartet have enjoyed a reign of dominance unlike any other in NXT, an empire that grew almost from the moment Cole, Fish and O'Reilly debuted at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August 2017.

Together, they've done it all, and Cole losing to Dream on Sunday would serve as a symbolic marker of their downfall—at least in NXT—since he's the last member with any gold.

A heel group with a defined hierarchy works best while it sits atop the promotion and lords over the rest of the roster. Once the leader is bested at a major event, some of the magic can start to wear off, compounded by the sameness that settles in over time.

The New World Order is one of the most legendary stables of all time, and even it couldn't maintain its red-hot momentum for more than a few years.

Splintering Undisputed Era off in different directions would be one way to freshen up their on-screen characters, but it would be unnecessary because they remain entertaining and compelling. All they need is a change of scenery, which would allow them to interact with a new set of wrestlers.

Raw and SmackDown are lacking in factions that are more than simply tag teams, especially units that could be considered a credible threat. That list is almost exclusively limited to The New Day, and they've been without Xavier Woods since last October.

The Forgotten Sons are still finding their footing, and the combination of Seth Rollins and his acolytes aren't all that imposing right now aside from The Monday Night Messiah himself.

The departures of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows ended any hopes of a true Bullet Club facsimile with Anderson, Gallows, AJ Styles and Finn Balor. While WWE gave The Club/The O.C. a try, fans understandably agitated for the addition of the Irishman to make things more interesting.

The path forward for Undisputed Era can be relatively easy to chart, and NXT's more limited pay-per-view schedule could be of benefit. After In Your House, the next TakeOver isn't until August 22, leaving two-plus months for the NXT creative team to build toward a big send-off in Boston.