Unnamed Penguins Player Has Recovered After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday one unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus but is "recovered and feeling well."

He was isolated in his home after experiencing symptoms and was not in Pittsburgh.

Several NHL players tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the 2019-20 season was paused because of the pandemic. At least three Colorado Avalanche players tested positive, while at least one Ottawa Senators player tested positive.

