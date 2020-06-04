Unnamed Penguins Player Has Recovered After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rob Goldberg
June 4, 2020

The team logo is in the center of the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room before players come in to talk to the media before leaving for the off season two days after being swept by the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL hockey playoffs, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at their practice facility in Cranberry Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday one unidentified player tested positive for the coronavirus but is "recovered and feeling well." 

He was isolated in his home after experiencing symptoms and was not in Pittsburgh.

Several NHL players tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after the 2019-20 season was paused because of the pandemic. At least three Colorado Avalanche players tested positive, while at least one Ottawa Senators player tested positive

     

