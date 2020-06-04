NBA 22-Team Tournament Format, Standings, Odds, Predictions After Restart

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA is finally set to return after the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be in a format we have never seen before.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league's board of governors approved the 22-team format in a call Thursday. The players association needs to vote on the proposal as well, but Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter the measure is expected to pass.

Instead of going straight to the playoffs with 16 teams or returning all 30 for a resumed regular season, the league split the difference with 22 teams playing games in Orlando. This leaves out the teams with the eight lowest records in the NBA, keeping 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the East.

The games are reportedly set to begin on July 31 and could last until Oct. 12, which would be the final possible day for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, per Wojnarowski.

Here is what you need to know about the unique setup for the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Format

Each team will play eight regular-season games that will help determine seeding for the upcoming playoffs.

The postseason will feature four rounds of seven-game series just like past years, but there will also be a play-in series in each conference, as initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

If the No. 9 seed is within four games in either conference, it will still get a chance to earn a spot in the full playoffs. That team will have to beat the No. 8 seed twice, while the eighth team will only need one win to advance.

The winner of this play-in matchup will then face the No. 1 seed in a best-of-seven series.

Current Standings

These teams will spend the next eight games jockeying for position in the standings. The West is especially up in the air with six teams effectively playing for one spot.

Even without home-court advantage, seeds are still important to set up better matchups for the upcoming playoffs.

Odds to Win a Title (via Caesars Palace)

Lakers: +200

Bucks: +275

Clippers: +325

Rockets: +1500

Celtics: +1500

Raptors: +1700

Nuggets: +2200

76ers: +2500

Mavericks: +3500

Heat: +4000

Pelicans: +5000

Jazz: +6000

Nets: +6000

Thunder: +6000

Trail Blazers: +7500

Pacers: +12500

Grizzlies: +50000

Suns: +50000

Magic: +75000

Spurs: +100000

Wizards: +100000

Kings: +200000

Note: +200 means $100 bet wins $200

Prediction

B/R

Based on what we have seen this season, the Bucks and Lakers were the clear top two teams in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee with another outstanding season, making him a favorite to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. He is averaging an incredible 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, improving upon his MVP season from last year.

With Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton taking over offensively and the team combining to create the No. 1 defense in the NBA in efficiency, per Basketball Reference, this will be a tough team to beat.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are also dangerous, with LeBron James becoming more of a facilitator with a league-leading 10.6 assists per game. Playing alongside Anthony Davis provides the team with another weapon who can take over games—a scary thought for opponents.

The Clippers will also have high hopes thanks to the pairing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while the Raptors haven't fallen off much from last year's title team.

The talent will play an important role in determining these playoffs, although the changes could create more uncertainty than we have seen in recent years. After four months away from the court, team chemistry might end up being the biggest factor.

This could benefit the Bucks, which has had more continuity the past few years than other top contenders. Aside from Malcolm Brogdon, most of the team's core returned from last season, and it has led to another dominant year in 2019-20.

With a 6.5-game lead for first place, Milwaukee could use the next eight games as a tuneup while keeping its top players fresh. This could be the difference for an organization seeking its first title since 1971.

Predicted champion: Milwaukee Bucks