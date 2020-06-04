Dodger Stadium Keeps Lights on for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds to Honor George Floyd

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles turned on its lights for eight minutes and 46 seconds Wednesday night in remembrance of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week. Officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video with his knee on Floyd's neck and back while Floyd was facedown on the ground for nearly nine minutes during an arrest for an alleged forgery.

Chauvin was fired and has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident were also fired, arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"Tonight, the Dodgers joined families across Los Angeles in shining our Dodger Stadium lights into the sky at 9 p.m. for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd," the team said in a statement. "The Dodgers join all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light in the darkness."

L.A. manager Dave Roberts is among the large group of athletes, coaches, executives and teams from the sports world to speak out about racial injustice and police brutality following Floyd's death:

Dodger Stadium has been without its main tenant so far in 2020, as the MLB season has yet to start because of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted spring training in mid-March.