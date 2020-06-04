Dodger Stadium Keeps Lights on for 8 Minutes, 46 Seconds to Honor George Floyd

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: A general view of the right field bleachers and lights is seen after the fifth inning during the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Reds 7-2. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles turned on its lights for eight minutes and 46 seconds Wednesday night in remembrance of George Floyd.

NBC Los Angeles provided a look at the tribute:

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week. Officer Derek Chauvin was shown on video with his knee on Floyd's neck and back while Floyd was facedown on the ground for nearly nine minutes during an arrest for an alleged forgery.

Chauvin was fired and has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the incident were also fired, arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

"Tonight, the Dodgers joined families across Los Angeles in shining our Dodger Stadium lights into the sky at 9 p.m. for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in recognition of George Floyd," the team said in a statement. "The Dodgers join all Angelenos in this peaceful display of unity to shine a light in the darkness."

L.A. manager Dave Roberts is among the large group of athletes, coaches, executives and teams from the sports world to speak out about racial injustice and police brutality following Floyd's death:

Video Play Button

Dodger Stadium has been without its main tenant so far in 2020, as the MLB season has yet to start because of the coronavirus pandemic, which halted spring training in mid-March.  

