USA Captain Steve Stricker: 2020 Ryder Cup Without Fans Would 'Be a Yawner'

Steve Stricker, captain of the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team, believes the event would be significantly better if fans were allowed to attend.

On the Golf Affect Radio Show (h/t ESPN's Bob Harig), Stricker said: "Personally, I would hate for that to happen. I mean, this event is made by the fans. To me, if it was without fans, it would almost be a yawner of an event. The passion, I don't know if it would be there."

      

