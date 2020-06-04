Dennis Rodman to Auction off Dinner as Fundraiser for Black Voters Matter Fund

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman is auctioning off an opportunity for two people to have dinner with him in Los Angeles to benefit the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Darren Prince, Rodman's representative, confirmed the CharityBuzz auction to TMZ Sports on Thursday.

"Dennis Rodman is so disappointed at all the rioting and looting in light of the tragic death of George Floyd that he's auctioning off himself for dinner for two lucky guests, with all the proceeds going to benefit the Black Voters Matter Fund," Prince said.

The fund is aimed at "increasing power" in black communities through four policies: voter registration, policy advocacy, organizational development/training and independent expenditures.

Floyd's killing while he was in Minneapolis Police Department custody following an alleged forgery May 25 has led to worldwide protests. All four officers involved have been fired, arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, shown on video pressing his knee on Floyd's neck and back to pin him facedown to the ground, faces felony charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Rodman will sign two jerseys for the winning bidder and their guest during dinner. They are custom-made jerseys, not official NBA memorabilia.

Here are some other notes from the auction listing:

  • The winning bidder is responsible for the cost of the meal
  • Travel and accommodations are not included
  • Experience cannot be resold, re-auctioned or transferred

The auction runs through June 18 and has a top bid of $3,000 as of Thursday morning.

Rodman won two championships with the Detroit Pistons and three titles with the Chicago Bulls during his 14-year NBA career. He also earned two All-Star selections and was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team seven times.

