Ayesha Curry Discusses Marching in Protest in Oakland

Ayesha Curry joined protesters in Oakland, California, on Wednesday as they marched in protest of police brutality and systemic racism after the killings of George Floyd and other black men and women.

Curry wrote on Instagram that the day was "filled with many emotions."

She noted on the positive side that she was "overwhelmed with happiness to see my community show up, yet again to fight for what is right. I witnessed people from all different backgrounds peacefully protesting."

But she said her feelings turned to "sadness and disbelief" when she remembered the three title parades for her husband, Stephen Curry, and his Golden State Warriors. Those parades brought out hundreds of thousands of fans "cheering on and congratulating many (and most) of whom are black men. People show up and show out for these moments."

"... I couldn't help but wonder where all of these people were now, that just a few years before lined and covered the streets to celebrate in these black men's successes," she continued. "Now when black men, when black people need an assist, defense, a team... where is everyone?"

She is hopeful that people will continue supporting the black community at this time and will get out to vote, which she called the "the missing puzzle piece."

"Keep lining the streets, keep filling the feeds, keep informing your friends," she wrote. "We have the power to shift and change things. I promise you in this moment, right now... this is the victory and the celebration you want to be telling your children and your children's children about."

Protests have occurred around the country in response to racial injustice and police violence against the black community. Floyd was killed last week after since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday after having already been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other since-fired Minneapolis police officers at the scene who did not intervene while Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd's neck—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—were each charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.