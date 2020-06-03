Warriors' Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, More Participate in 'Walking in Unity'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry was joined by teammates Klay Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee at the "Walking in Unity" protest in Oakland, California, on Wednesday:

Toscano-Anderson, signed by the Warriors from their G League affiliate in February, advertised the event Tuesday:

Protests have been underway in all 50 states seeking justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds before he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29, but his charges were upgraded while the other three officers involved in the arrest were formally charged by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison Wednesday:

Curry posted a photo of a lifeless Floyd with Chauvin's knee on his neck to Instagram last week with the following caption:

"GEORGE FLOYD If this image doesn't disturb you and piss you off, then idk. I've seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it's the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn't deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn't matter. George was murdered. George wasn't human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away. #georgefloyd"

Lee, Curry's brother-in-law, has also used his platform to speak out:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also been a leading voice, as he has long been for social justice issues in the country:

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed players from around the league to participate in protests. The league is nearing a return-to-play plan with a vote reportedly set for Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though the 15-50 Warriors will likely not be involved.