Henry Cejudo Teases Wrestling Match After AEW TV Spot; Wants to Box Ryan Garcia

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo teased potentially getting involved in both professional wrestling and boxing in an interview with TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

Cejudo was somewhat cryptic regarding his pro wrestling aspirations:

The 33-year-old said, "Who knows?" when asked about possibly making a foray into wrestling and added, "That's something you guys might want to hang in tight."

Cejudo essentially made his debut in the pro wrestling arena last week when he appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Cejudo was one of three MMA fighters in boxing legend Mike Tyson's corner, along with Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort.

Tensions between Tyson and former AEW World champion Chris Jericho led to a pull-apart brawl between both sides, with Cejudo being in the thick of it.

Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA last month, but 33 is relatively young for professional wrestling, so he may have a future in the business if he goes that route.

Another area of interest for Cejudo is boxing—particularly a fight against 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia, who is 20-0.

Cejudo had some strong words for Garcia, saying: "I really don't think [Ryan Garcia's] that good. I really don't, and I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I can make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya. ... I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience and we wanna make this happen."

Cejudo added: "Ryan Garcia, you absolutely make me sick man. I would make you bend the knee so quick, you have no idea. You can throw about 100 punches, but it only takes one of mine to make you bend the knee, so sign the contract, baby."

While the fight is far from a certainty, Cejudo said there is an offer on the table for it to take place in Saudi Arabia if Garcia agrees.

Although Garcia is an up-and-coming star in the boxing world, there is no question Cejudo would be the biggest name he has faced.

Cejudo has never had a professional boxing match, but he owns a career record of 16-2 in pro MMA and won gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Cejudo is undoubtedly a skilled fighter, but at 5'4" he gives up six inches to Garcia, which could be an issue for him should the fight ever happen.

