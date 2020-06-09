Ranking Top 7 Cornerback Duos Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 7

Eric Espada/Getty Images

We often view the NFL as a passing league. Defensive coordinators have to find a way to counter fast-paced offenses, three-wide receiver sets and tight ends who can line up on the outside.

While some teams load up on pass-rushers, other clubs bolster the secondary, adding talented cornerbacks to limit the pass-catchers on the perimeter.

This offseason, two teams made major investments at cornerback. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions and signed him to a three-year, $50 million extension. The Miami Dolphins inked Byron Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract—the highest salary at the position.

Wide receivers generate a ton of highlights, but don't overlook the guys who cover them. We'll list and rank the top seven cornerback duos in the league with an emphasis on production, resume and projection.

The selections don't include slot cornerbacks because the role requires a slightly different skill set, though we've included players who play inside and outside.