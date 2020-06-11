Bobby Miller, Dodgers' Top Players Selected in the 2020 MLB Draft

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 12, 2020

The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball's opening day, with the start of the Major League Baseball regular season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Louisville pitcher Bobby Miller leads the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 MLB draft class after going 29th overall on Wednesday.

L.A. took four collegiate pitchers with it six picks and rounded out the group with an outfielder and catcher. Here's a look at the entire list.

      

Dodgers 2020 Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 29: Bobby Miller, P, Louisville

Round 2, Pick 30: Landon Knack, P, East Tennessee State

Competitive Balance Round B, Pick 6: Clayton Beeter, P, Texas Tech

Round 3, Pick 29: Jake Vogel, OF, Huntington Beach (HS)

Round 4, Pick 29: Carson Taylor, C, Virginia Tech

Round 5, Pick 29: Gavin Stone, P, Central Arkansas        

     

Per the Associated Press, the draft was only five rounds to save money amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed the beginning of an MLB season that was supposed to start March 26.

The Dodgers picked up the competitive balance selection in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Twins in which they sent Kenta Maeda out of town for Brusdar Graterol.

L.A.'s farm system has been largely excellent recently, and that's reflected in its No. 3 overall ranking by Jim Callis, Mike Rosenbaum and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

"A World Series title has proved elusive, but no franchise does a better job of winning in the majors and developing impact talent in the minors than the Dodgers," they noted.

Middle infielder Gavin Lux, who got the call to The Show late last season, is the league's No. 2 overall prospect. Right-handed pitchers Dustin May (No. 23), Josiah Gray (No. 67) and Graterol (No. 83) and catcher Keibert Ruiz (No. 73) round out the Dodgers' top-100 prospects.

Los Angeles looks set to dominate the Senior Circuit for much of the 2020s after adding 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts to a team that went an NL-best 106-56 last year. And that's in addition to the loaded farm system, which should keep the team competitive for years to come.

Now Miller leads a six-player group joining the mix on a Dodgers team that is on track for its first World Series title since 1988.

