Stephen Jackson Tells George Floyd's Daughter He'll Walk Her Down Wedding Aisle

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson is prepared to support his friend George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, after Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week.

Gianna's mother Roxie Washington held a press conference with Jackson Tuesday.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," Jackson said in reference to Gianna, per CBSNews.com's Victoria Albert. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

Jackson added he plans to remain close with her:

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for. I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother."

Four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department approached Floyd in his car because he matched the description of a suspect of an alleged forgery in progress on May 25. They removed Floyd from the vehicle and made him lay on the ground.

One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck, which was captured on video. Although Floyd indicated he couldn't breathe, Chauvin continued kneeling for almost nine minutes.

All four officers were fired after Floyd's killing, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers main under investigation but have not been charged.

Jackson became friends with Floyd after meeting him in Texas. He told Today's Craig Melvin they immediately hit it off because they looked so similar to one another. He added that one of his first priorities whenever visiting Houston was to meet up with Floyd.