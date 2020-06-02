Stephen Jackson Tells George Floyd's Daughter He'll Walk Her Down Wedding Aisle

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Stephen Jackson a friend of George Floyd speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. The city has seen protests against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson is prepared to support his friend George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, after Floyd was killed in Minneapolis last week. 

Gianna's mother Roxie Washington held a press conference with Jackson Tuesday.

"He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle," Jackson said in reference to Gianna, per CBSNews.com's Victoria Albert. "If there's a problem she's having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore."

Jackson added he plans to remain close with her:

"There's a lot of stuff you said that he's gonna miss — that I'm gonna be there for. I'm gonna walk her down the aisle. I'm gonna be there for her. I'm gonna be here to wipe your tears. I'm gonna be here for you and Gigi. Floyd might not be here, but I'm here for her, I'm here to get justice, and we're gonna get justice for my brother."

Four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department approached Floyd in his car because he matched the description of a suspect of an alleged forgery in progress on May 25. They removed Floyd from the vehicle and made him lay on the ground.

One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck, which was captured on video. Although Floyd indicated he couldn't breathe, Chauvin continued kneeling for almost nine minutes.

All four officers were fired after Floyd's killing, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers main under investigation but have not been charged.

Video Play Button

Jackson became friends with Floyd after meeting him in Texas. He told Today's Craig Melvin they immediately hit it off because they looked so similar to one another. He added that one of his first priorities whenever visiting Houston was to meet up with Floyd.

Related

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Here are some links so you can get involved ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Black Lives Matter to Us

    Google
    via Google

    Kings' TV Announcer Resigns

    Play-by-play commentator Grant Napear resigns following his 'All Lives Matter' comment

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kings' TV Announcer Resigns

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Wes Unseld Dies at 74

    NBA Hall of Famer and Wizards legend dies after long-term health issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wes Unseld Dies at 74

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kareem: 'I Feel Like I'm Caught Between Hope and History'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kareem: 'I Feel Like I'm Caught Between Hope and History'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report