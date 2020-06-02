MLS, Players Reportedly Nearing Agreement to Avoid 2020 Lockout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Major League Soccer's new logo is projected during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Negotiations between MLS and the MLS Players Association over starting the 2020 season have had "a major breakthrough," according to ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

Twellman reported that nothing has been finalized but that it appears a lockout will be avoided.

Jeff Carlisle of ESPN provided more details:

"Multiple sources told ESPN that the breakthrough came as MLS backed down from having a force majeure clause tied to attendance and instead opted for an MLSPA proposal that used a more industry-standard approach patterned after the NBA.

"Given the way in which attendance numbers can be presented, with local restrictions potentially impacting the extent to which stadiums will be opened, this was a significant move by MLS."

According to Carlisle, player compensation is an area in which the parties will likely compromise. The MLSPA was prepared to accept a 7.5 percent pay cut, while MLS was aiming for 8.75 percent.

He added that club owners weren't unified in their approach in negotiations. Some wanted to avert a lockout, while others wanted to see the league adopt a more unyielding approach toward the MLSPA.

Carlisle reported Monday the MLSPA had agreed to a new offer on terms for a restart but that MLS "has already pushed back."

ESPN's Herculez Gomez reported the league had set a deadline of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday for the players' union to accept its latest offer or it would trigger a lockout. Gomez followed up to report the deadline was pushed back to Wednesday.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported May 11 that MLS' plan to restart involves moving all 26 teams to the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida. Per The Athletic's Sam Stejskal, the league would also stage a tournament in Orlando that would be separate from the regular season.

