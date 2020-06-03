Dominik Is Key to Extending Rey Mysterio's WWE Career with Seth Rollins Feud

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, appeared on Monday's episode of WWE Raw and delivered a strong message, which suggests he could be a key figure in his father's rivalry with Seth Rollins.

After injuring Mysterio by pushing his eye into the corner of the steel steps a few weeks ago, The Monday Night Messiah held a retirement ceremony for the lucha legend.

The Master of the 619 appeared via satellite later in the show and made it clear that he didn't intend to retire yet.

Mysterio walked away from the camera, but a furious Dominik delivered a parting shot by declaring, "An eye for an eye."

This is far from the first time that Dominik has been involved in a WWE storyline. Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought for his custody in a ladder match when he was a child, and he aided his father in a WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last year.

Dominik has been training to become a wrestler and has a lot working in his favor. In addition to the fact that his father is one of the best mentors an aspiring wrestler could ask for, Dominik has impressive size, which isn't something he inherited from his diminutive dad.

All signs point to Mysterio entering into a heated rivalry with Rollins when he returns to action, but since the Messiah is backed by Murphy and Austin Theory, he will need some backup of his own.

Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo have been fighting on his behalf, and Dominik would be an obvious fit in the group as well.

At 45 years of age, Mysterio has nothing left to prove or accomplish in his career. He is a multitime world champion in WWE, which is something few could have imagined a 5'6" wrestler might achieve in a company once referred to as "the land of the giants."

Mysterio could retire now and be happy with everything he did in the wrestling business, but working with his son and helping him develop into a WWE Superstar could be his new calling and exactly what he needs to extend his in-ring career.

The best way to work Dominik in as an in-ring competitor would be to have him tag with Rey against combinations of Rollins, Murphy and Theory. That would allow him to get some on-the-job training from his dad while also keeping The Master of the 619 fresh since he would be splitting the workload.

Dominik could also have some singles matches against Murphy and Theory with Rey in his corner before potentially building up to a match with Rollins at some point, which would be a true measuring stick to see where the younger Mysterio stands.

WWE could play out the angle with Mysterio and Dominik against Rollins and Co. for months, but the real money may be in an eventual feud between father and son.

Dominik's promo on Monday had shades of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars film series. Like the future Darth Vader, he is a babyface for now but seems to have a ton of pent-up anger that an evil figure like Rollins (The Emperor) can channel at some point down the line.

If Dominik eventually shocks the wrestling world and joins forces with The Monday Night Messiah, then it will make Mysterio even more of a central figure in WWE storylines in the coming months and it would likely lead to father and son facing off in a match.

Putting Rey's career on the line would add even more intrigue to the match, and it could either serve as the final bout of his illustrious career or set the stage for him to return to try to get Dominik back on the right track.

The possibilities are seemingly endless, and there is little doubt Dominik becoming a key part of the angle could give Mysterio purpose for years to come.

