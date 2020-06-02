Trent Williams Praises 'Awesome' Jimmy Garoppolo Following Trade to 49ers

Matt York/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has praised Jimmy Garoppolo after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins to block the quarterback's blind side.

Williams discussed Garoppolo, who helped lead the Niners to Super Bowl LIV last season, during an appearance on Monday's RapSheet + Friends podcast (via Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area).

"I think Jimmy G is awesome," he said. "I think he has proven that he's a quarterback you can win with. In this league, it's just hard to find. Having a quarterback that you know is gonna make the right read, the right throw, that has to allow Kyle (Shanahan), a chance to sleep at night."

After a decade in Washington that featured numerous quarterback changes and just two playoff appearances, Williams said on the podcast he's excited for a chance to contend with San Francisco.

"From being in my position, not having a lot of success in the league, having a good quarterback and having a kind of musical chairs back there, I know the importance of it," he said. "So I'm extremely happy just to be part of an offense that really don't need me to win. I [just] add to it."

Williams emerged as one of the NFL's best tackles during his time with the Redskins. He earned seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2012 through 2018 before sitting out the entire 2019 season because of disputes with the organization.

He'll fill the void left by Joe Staley, a six-time Pro Bowler, on the left side of the 49ers offensive line. Staley announced his retirement in coordination with the team's acquisition of his replacement.

Williams said the year off helped his body recover from the wear and tear of nine years in the NFL.

"It's my first year off of football since the second grade. It's like 25 years of straight football every August," he told reporters after the trade. "My body has had a chance to rest, a chance to heal. I don't know if I've ever been in a position with no aches or pain. I feel rejuvenated to say the least."

His arrival and the continued presence of Garoppolo, who ranked eighth among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (102.0) last year, should keep the Niners among the top tier of title contenders in 2020.