NBA Rumors: Latest on Tom Thibodeau to Knicks, Bradley Beal Trade Buzz

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former NBA head coach Tom Thibodeau's reputation seemed to take a bit of a hit after he took on an additional role as the president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016.

Thibodeau had just come off an impressive five-year run with the Chicago Bulls, going 255-139 while also winning Coach of the Year in 2011. But his tenure in Minnesota was more short-lived, and far less successful.

While Thibodeau managed to guide the Timberwolves to the playoffs in his second season, he had a 97-107 record and was fired 40 games through the 2018-19 season.

Minnesota became a hotbed for controversy when star swingman Jimmy Butler requested a trade prior to the start of last year, even challenging Thibodeau in practice. To make matters worse, Thibodeau was fired after a 22-point win.

But Thibodeau is hoping to return to coaching, and the New York Knicks appear inclined to give him that opportunity. Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported last week Thibodeau was New York's top head coaching target.

On Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the deal might be as good as done. Bondy reported the Knicks have lined up interviews with other candidates but added "the belief is that this is Thibodeau’s to lose, and a source said he's confident about getting the job—to the point that Thibodeau has made calls to assemble a staff."

Additionally, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported members of Thibodeau's old coaching staffs in Chicago and Minnesota are "likely eager" to follow Thibodeau to New York in the event he gets the job.

Thibodeau served as an assistant coach under former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy, and might have the chance to turn things around in the Big Apple.

As Bondy also reported, the Knicks are expected to interview interim head coach Mike Miller, who compiled a fairly respectable 17-27 mark after taking over for David Fizdale in December.

That said, it appears Thibodeau has the inside track on the job. Whether he can establish a winning culture in New York is another question entirely.

Wizards Believe Bradley Beal Will Remain With Team

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards made a commitment to combo guard Bradley Beal when they signed him to a two-year extension prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Despite some of the previous trade rumors, it appeared Beal would be in D.C. to stay. But Washington's struggles and Beal's frustration have prompted some front offices to map out ways to possibly acquire the All-Star.

Bondy reported the Brooklyn Nets had "internally discussed" acquiring Beal as the third star to team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, setting off more questions about Beal's future with the Wizards.

However, Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the rumors are all smoke. Katz said the Wizards "steadfastly do not want to trade Beal," and also suggested the Wizards continue to envision Beal and John Wall as their backcourt of the future.

Beal told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN he was flattered by the idea teams were looking to pursue him, but he also said he would like to remain in D.C.

As Katz stated, both Beal and Wall will eat up a massive chunk of the Wizards' cap in the coming years. Still, it appears the team is intent on building around their backcourt guys.

Although Beal has blossomed as an offensive star without Wall on the floor, he told MacMullan he is eager to play with Wall once again.

Perhaps the Wizards will reevaluate once Beal enters the final year(s) of his contract. Until then, however, all rumors should be regarded as just that.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.