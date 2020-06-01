Stephen Jackson Shares Text LeBron James Sent Him After His George Floyd Speech

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 2, 2020

San Antonio Spurs' Stephen Jackson signals after he made a 3-point score against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 106-88. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James promised not to let each other down during the ongoing fight for justice following George Floyd's killing while in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

"[James] posted me speaking, and I text him back, I say, 'I appreciate you, bro. I won't let you down,'" Jackson told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears during an Instagram Live session Monday. "He text me back, 'You haven't, and I won't either.' That was deep. I always tell people, [Michael] Jordan might be the best basketball player, but LeBron is the greatest athlete ever. It's bigger than basketball with me why I love LeBron."

Jackson has been a leading voice in the aftermath of Floyd's killing. The latter, a 46-year-old black man, died after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and an independent autopsy released Monday directly linked Chauvin's actions to Floyd's death:

The 2003 NBA champion was close friends with Floyd, and the two referred to each other as "twin." Jackson has been lauded for his words during a rally in Floyd's honor at Minneapolis City Hall on Friday:

Jackson also stated during his conversation with Spears that his "only purpose is getting justice" (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

James has been vocal on social media as well:

Protests have erupted across the country in the wake of Floyd's killing.

