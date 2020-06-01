UFC's Jon Jones Posts Video Assisting Albuquerque Business Cleanup Efforts

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC champion Jon Jones participated in cleanup efforts around Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday after protests surrounding the death of George Floyd turned violent Sunday night:

Jones was also present during the protests Sunday night, attempting to prevent vandalism:

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29, knelt on the back of the 46-year-old's neck while Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and an independent autopsy revealed he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure." Jones commented on what Chauvin did (NSFW language):

Protests seeking justice for Floyd and opposing police brutality as well as racial injustice have been taking place worldwide.