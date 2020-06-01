UFC's Jon Jones Posts Video Assisting Albuquerque Business Cleanup Efforts

UFC's Jon Jones Posts Video Assisting Albuquerque Business Cleanup EffortsJune 1, 2020
UFC champion Jon Jones participated in cleanup efforts around Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday after protests surrounding the death of George Floyd turned violent Sunday night:
Jones was also present during the protests Sunday night, attempting to prevent vandalism:
Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29, knelt on the back of the 46-year-old's neck while Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe.
Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and an independent autopsy revealed he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure." Jones commented on what Chauvin did (NSFW language):
Jon Bones Jones @JonnyBones
I wouldnt wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy. That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold. In all my years of fighting I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture
Protests seeking justice for Floyd and opposing police brutality as well as racial injustice have been taking place worldwide.
