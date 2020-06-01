UFC's Jon Jones Posts Video Assisting Albuquerque Business Cleanup Efforts

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 08: Jon Jones in his fight against Dominick Reyes in their UFC Light Heavyweight Championship bout during UFC 247 at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC champion Jon Jones participated in cleanup efforts around Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Monday after protests surrounding the death of George Floyd turned violent Sunday night:

Jones was also present during the protests Sunday night, attempting to prevent vandalism:

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police May 25. Since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter May 29, knelt on the back of the 46-year-old's neck while Floyd told officers he couldn't breathe. 

Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and an independent autopsy revealed he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure." Jones commented on what Chauvin did (NSFW language):

Protests seeking justice for Floyd and opposing police brutality as well as racial injustice have been taking place worldwide. 

Video Play Button

