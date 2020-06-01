Report: NBA Discussing Training Camps, Regional Leagues for Non-Playoff Teams

John Amis/Associated Press

If the NBA restarts without all 30 teams, the squads not involved still hope to have some events before the start of the 2020-21 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN, the league is reportedly planning to invite 22 teams for a shortened season in Orlando followed by a modified playoff. While some owners want a full return of all 30 teams, the non-playoff squads are at least pushing for mandatory summer training camps or regional fall leagues.

Per Wojnarowski and Lowe, the eight teams that aren't involved will at least push for a formal training camp over the summer because they don't want to be away from players for up to nine months.

"The message was something bigger, reminding people that some teams can't just reopen the doors in nine or 10 months and so easily sell tickets or a sponsorship without having played basketball for that long," one high-level Eastern Conference official on the call said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.