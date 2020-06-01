UFC 250, Bayern in Bundesliga, Celtic-Rangers Week on B/R Live and More to Watch

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

As June begins, the sports world continues to slowly return to play. There's a fight weekend coming in Las Vegas, Bayern Munich have begun to run away with the Bundesliga, more soccer leagues in Europe have set return dates and U.S.-based leagues are closing in on plans to resume. Here's the full rundown for the week ahead.

What's On

UFC 250

10 p.m. (all times Eastern) Saturday on PPV, ESPN+

The UFC is back in Las Vegas for UFC 250 on Saturday after several postponements and a stint in Florida.

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event. One of the best fighters in UFC history, Nunes is 19-4 in her career, with all but three of her wins coming via either knockout or submission. As such, she's the heavy favorite—Caesars Palace has her listed at -600 (wager $600 to win $100).

There is a strong American presence on the rest of the main card, which you can check out here.

Bayern's Bundesliga

After a strong performance in Tuesday's win at Dortmund, the Bundesliga is Bayern Munich's to lose. Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies and Co. hold a seven-point lead with five matches left. Another away test comes Saturday in the form of fourth-place Bayer Leverkusen, who are in the thick of the race to seal a UEFA Champions League spot.

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hertha Berlin, 12:30 p.m. on FS2

Sunday

Union Berlin vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

U.S. international Weston McKennie scored this goal for Schalke on Wednesday.

Classic NBA

7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Games 6 and 7

Down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics in the same building wherein his first Cleveland Cavaliers tenure ended in disappointment, LeBron James leads the Miami Heat to the win in Game 6 and closes out the series two nights later in Miami.

In what's arguably the defining game of his career, James put up 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

This Week in Korean Baseball



The live KBO League schedule is a little more friendly to baseball fans in the U.S. this week, with games on ESPN playing live during the early morning. Replays will also air in the afternoons.





Tuesday

Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers: 5:30 a.m. live, 2 p.m. replay

Wednesday

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Hanwha Eagles: 5:30 a.m. live, 2 p.m. replay

Thursday

Lotte Giants vs. Kia Tigers: 5:30 a.m. live, 2 p.m. replay

Friday

NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles: 5:30 a.m. live, 2 p.m. replay

Saturday

LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes: 4 a.m. live

Sunday

LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes: 1 a.m. live

On B/R Live: Old Firm Week

We're celebrating Celtic and Rangers on B/R Live this week, highlighting some of the best matches between the Glasgow rivals from the past two decades.

You can watch the Old Firm battle each other in 16 derbies dating back to 1999, play teams from around the continent in the UEFA Europa League and face off against other Scottish Premiership foes.

Stream them all free on B/R Live, starting with this trio of matchups:

UEFA, B/R Live

The News, Fast

NHL Is 1st Major North American League to Announce a Concrete Return-to-Play Format

Here's how it will work:

● Straight to the postseason, will include 24 teams—12 from each conference.

● Training camps will not start before July 1.

● All games to be played in two hub cities (likely one for each conference) still to be determined.

● Top four teams in each conference get byes.

● Remaining teams matched up in best-of-five series to qualify for first playoff round.

● Losing teams in qualifying round will be included with non-playoff teams in the draft lottery.

● Stanley Cup Final and conference finals to be best-of-seven series; quarterfinals and semifinals length TBD.

● Complete matchups, bracket and predictions.

More Soccer 🔜

After the Bundesliga's return in May, the remaining three of Europe's big four leagues are set to resume play in June. These are their return dates:

🗓 La Liga: June 11.

🗓 Premier League: June 17; EPL is reworking schedule to potentially play matches every day.

🗓 Serie A: June 20.

Latest on Major League Baseball



● The players union sent its first proposal to the owners late Sunday night. ESPN reported that it calls for a 114-game season from June 30 to Oct. 31 and the option for players to opt out of the season.

● Owners want significant player salary reductions for this season. One player said the chances of a 2020 campaign are "pretty close to zero."

Best of the Week

Mike Tyson Makes Another AEW Appearance

Iron Mike followed up his role during the TNT Championship match at All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing with this confrontation at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Neymar Pranks His Son

Wait for it...

