Report: Chances of 2020 MLB Season Happening 'Pretty Close to Zero'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2020

At least one player thinks there won't be a 2020 MLB season as players and owners dispute over money.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network discussed a recent call between the league and the players association Thursday on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria (via Ryan Hannable of WEEI), relaying a message from someone involved.  

"The call was last night. I was getting texts. I got a text from a player—and I think they are going to get a deal, I think they are going to work it out. I can't believe they are going to blow it up over economics. But, from a very smart player, he said to me ... 'On call now. I think the chances for a season are pretty close to zero.' That was the entire text," Heyman said.

"It's not going well, I will say that," Heyman added. "I am taking a step back. He is in the middle of it. Taking a step back, I believe both sides understand they need to play the games if they can in terms of their health. They cannot blow it up over money. They just cannot do it."

The 2020 season was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but owners have approved a proposal for a July start with each team playing 82 games.

The holdup has been due to the financial concerns of playing games without fans in attendance.

After the players had already agreed to prorated salaries for a shortened season, they are now being asked to take even more substantial cuts, via Jeff Passan of ESPN:

Notable players like Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer have spoken out against the salary reductions:

Commissioner Rob Manfred had previously said owners could lose $4 billion if there is no season. MLB also claimed paying the prorated salaries to players for games without fans would cause a loss of $640,000 each game, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

Teams are reportedly already anticipating a cancelation of the minor league season, according to Passan

A canceled major league season could be next if the two sides are unable to agree on a deal.

