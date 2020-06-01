UFC's Jon Jones Stops Vandal on Video Amid George Floyd Protests in New Mexico

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC star Jon Jones confronted multiple people on the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday night and took away their spray cans, according to TMZ Sports.

Jones posted about the incident on Instagram:

"Is this s--t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f--k are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I'm frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s--t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight."

Protests have continued for the past week after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on an unarmed black man, George Floyd, for nine minutes. Floyd later died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday.

According to Anthony Jackson, Martin Salazar and Edmundo Carrillo of the Albuquerque Journal, some people in downtown Albuquerque set fires, broke windows and fired shots at police officers. Numerous buildings were also vandalized with graffiti.

"There needs to be a nationwide policy change," Jones also tweeted. "When a man is in handcuffs and is screaming that he cannot breathe. Get the f--k off his chest and or neck."