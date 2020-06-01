Lance Armstrong Reflects on Career: 'I Wish I Could Have Been a Better Man'

Bas Czerwinski/Associated Press

Lance Armstrong acknowledged that he took part in "inappropriate behavior" during his controversial career and expressed remorse in the ESPN documentary Lance:

Armstrong was the best cyclist in the world at his peak, winning seven consecutive Tour de France titles. However, it was later revealed he had used illegal performance-enhancing drugs.

He had also filed multiple lawsuits against those who claimed he had cheated, while denying any drug use under oath in legal proceedings. This included offensive attacks toward the people who opposed him.

In 2013, Armstrong finally admitted to doping during his career.

The 48-year-old is now reflecting on his time in the spotlight for his documentary and knows he didn't carry himself well when he was a leader in his sport.

Despite his introspection, he's able to move past his own mistakes.

"All that gets to 'How do you sleep at night? Can you live with yourself?'" Armstrong pondered. "And I can."