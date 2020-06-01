Lance Armstrong Reflects on Career: 'I Wish I Could Have Been a Better Man'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

FILE- In this July 25, 2010, file photo, Lance Armstrong, of the United States, looks back on the podium after the 20th and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Armstrong’s $100 million civil fraud trial is months away, yet his fight with the government and former teammate-turned-rival Floyd Landis is heating up. The trial is scheduled for November in federal court in Washington D.C., and lawyers for both sides recently filed a series of motions asking U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to exclude some key evidence. (AP Photo/Bas Czerwinski, File)
Bas Czerwinski/Associated Press

Lance Armstrong acknowledged that he took part in "inappropriate behavior" during his controversial career and expressed remorse in the ESPN documentary Lance

Armstrong was the best cyclist in the world at his peak, winning seven consecutive Tour de France titles. However, it was later revealed he had used illegal performance-enhancing drugs.

He had also filed multiple lawsuits against those who claimed he had cheated, while denying any drug use under oath in legal proceedings. This included offensive attacks toward the people who opposed him.

In 2013, Armstrong finally admitted to doping during his career. 

The 48-year-old is now reflecting on his time in the spotlight for his documentary and knows he didn't carry himself well when he was a leader in his sport.

Despite his introspection, he's able to move past his own mistakes.

"All that gets to 'How do you sleep at night? Can you live with yourself?'" Armstrong pondered. "And I can."

