ESPN NBA Experts: Giannis Beats LeBron for MVP, Ja Morant Tops Zion for ROY

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Even if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes, the award races are likely over.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the league's board of governors are considering bringing only 22 teams back for a modified playoff structure. While this involves only those competing for a title, awards are usually given for regular-season production with games against all 30 teams.

Regardless of what the league decides, the resumes for each player is mostly completed.

This provided ESPN with an opportunity to vote on each award with its panel of experts, creating some interesting results.

MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Coach of the Year: Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors

Sixth Man of the Year: Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

Most Improved Player: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Defensive Player of the Year: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

In each case, the panel was asked who "should" win and who "will" win, but the answer was the same in each with the exception of Most Improved Player. Adebayo was considered the most deserving, but he split the vote with Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans for the actual predictions.

MVP remains the most notable award and is once again the biggest debate among fans with Antetokounmpo and LeBron James each earning praise for outstanding seasons.

James helped the Lakers transform into a legitimate contender, going 49-14 as the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference one year after the team went 37-45. He is also leading the NBA with 10.6 assists per game to go with his 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Of course, he also has Anthony Davis playing a significant role alongside him.

Antetokounmpo has been more dominant overall with averages of 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is also considered the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, which would make him the third player in history to win that and MVP in the same seasons, joining Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The other top award race is for Rookie of the Year, which seemed like a lock for Ja Morant for most of the season. The No. 2 pick of the draft is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game while leading the Grizzlies into a surprise playoff spot.

However, this became a tight contest when Zion Williamson returned from his knee injury to average 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games. If the year continued as scheduled, he potentially could have overtaken Morant for the award.

Still, 97 percent of ESPN voters believed Morant deserved the award after a productive first season in the NBA.