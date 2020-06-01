Report: MLS Rejects Players' Counterproposal and 'Won't Budge Further'

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer Players Association announced Sunday night it had agreed to salary reductions for players as the league tries to resume its 2020 season:

The concessions from the players include reduced team and individual bonuses.

Despite the counteroffer, MLS has pushed back, claiming it "won't budge further," according to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. The league's proposal required an 8.75 percent cut from players, while the MLSPA is offering a reduction of 7.5 percent.

According to Herculez Gomez of ESPN, MLS has created a deadline of Tuesday at noon to come to an agreement and avoid a lockout.

The season initially began in February but each club only played two games before the year was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. After more than two months away, teams were allowed to take part in small training sessions as of Saturday.

A disagreement between the two sides could prevent the season from resuming, although the MLSPA reportedly believes owners are bluffing and the threatened lockout is "a disingenuous act."

There are also disputes about potential changes to the collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed upon in February.

One thing the players and owners have agreed to is a summer tournament played in Orlando.

According to Sam Stejskal of The Athletic, the MLS initially proposed all 26 teams take part in a tournament beginning on June 22 that runs for four or five weeks, with all personnel remaining within the city for the duration. The players agreed to this deal in their latest proposal.