UFC 250: Full Fight Card and Predictions for Performance of the Night Bonuses

The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday for a pay-per-view event with Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer fighting for the featherweight championship.

The event will mark the first time The Lioness has moved up to defend her second UFC title after winning the belt from Cris Cyborg in December 2018. In that time, she has cemented herself as the fighter with the best resume in women's MMA.

Now she can add to that legacy by not only simultaneously holding two belts but also defending both of them.

Elsewhere on the card, there is a pair of important bantamweight fights. With Henry Cejudo now out of the picture, Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao and Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen take on greater importance in a division that doesn't have a champion right now.

Here's a look at the complete card as well as predictions for who will take home performance bonuses and which bout will take home Fight of the Night honors.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

vs Cody Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen

Sterling vs Cory Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin

vs Anthony Rocco Martin Eddie Wineland vs Sean O'Malley

Prelims

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper

vs Chase Hooper Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

vs Gerald Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher

vs Brian Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

vs Alex Perez Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

Performance of the Night: Sean O'Malley

"Sugar" Sean O'Malley is one of those prospects who just seems destined for notoriety. Whether that means he blossoms into an all-out star is yet to be seen, but with his unique look, build and skill set and undefeated record, it's clear the UFC is on to something with the 25-year-old.

Even with names such as Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling on the card, O'Malley has the potential to take some of the most momentum among the bantamweight on the card against Eddie Wineland.

O'Malley caught the eye on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017, and he's responded with a 3-0 run that has his record standing at a perfect 11-0.

Wineland is a perfect showcase bout for what O'Malley can do in the striking department. He's a tough stand-up fighter who rarely attempts takedowns. The 35-year-old former WEC champion has enough name recognition to matter but only one win over Grigory Popov to his name since 2016.

O'Malley should be able to show off his full arsenal of dynamic strikes before finishing off Wineland. He earned Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors in his last two fights, respectively.

A knockout of Wineland, who hasn't been finished since 2014, with some creative flair should be enough to make him a strong candidate.

Performance of the Night: Amanda Nunes

Only Ronda Rousey can claim to have as many Performance of the Night bonuses among the women as Nunes. The champion has built her record with highlight-reel knockouts, and it leads to her taking home an extra $50,000 most of the time.

Receiving the honor a sixth time would give the Brazilian sole possession of the women's record and add yet another feather to her cap.

Nunes has smashed through nearly every problem she's been faced with in her MMA career. Her power and technique have overwhelmed just about everyone on the feet, and she showed in her fight against Germaine de Randamie that she's capable of controlling a matchup on the ground as well if she has to.

That's not going to be the game plan in this instance, though. Spencer is the biggest fighter she's seen other than possibly Cyborg. She has fought at lightweight as well as featherweight in her career, while Nunes easily makes 135 pounds.

Unlike Cyborg, who was happy to duke things out in a kickboxing match, the Canadian will likely be looking to close the distance and drown Nunes.

It may work for a while, especially if that's Spencer's only goal. But Nunes always seems to find a way to bring her fists and her opponent's jaw together and this should be no different.

After potentially working her to the feet or pummeling Spencer away from the cage, The Lioness is likely adding another knockout to highlight to her reel and another bonus to her bank account.

Fight of the Night: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt will make his return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year when he finds himself across from Raphael Assuncao in the co-main event. The former champion has struggled since a meteoric rise to the top that saw him capture UFC gold with an 11-0 record.

No Love has since dealt with injuries and a three-fight losing streak in which he lost to T.J. Dillashaw and Pedro Munhoz by devastating knockout but he looked like a different fighter in those losses.

Essentially, there are two versions of Garbrandt. The man who won the title was calculated, with smooth boxing, a patient approach and a sense for when to truly go in for the finish. In all three of his losses, he fought more emotionally and was more into brawling than fighting.

The obvious goal for him is going to be eliminating the recklessness he demonstrated in those last three fights. That still leaves you with the guy who won nine of his 11 bouts by way of knockout.

Despite sticking with his boxing for the most part, Garbrandt has shown grappling when he has to. Even with guys such as Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz on his list of foes, he's never been taken down.

So while Assuncao certainly likes to do a lot of his damage on the ground, this feels like a fight that is going to turn into strike-for-strike standup battle. Assuncao is coming off back-to-back losses himself and looking to get things back on the right track.

Two highly skilled fighters desperate to get momentum going once again is a good recipe for an action fight that could steal the show.